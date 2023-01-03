State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.33 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $161.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.72.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

