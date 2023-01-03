State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.56 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

