State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Block by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 23.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,385 shares of company stock worth $20,681,978. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.



