State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

