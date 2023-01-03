State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,453,000 after buying an additional 137,602 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

