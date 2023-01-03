State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.