State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.17 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

