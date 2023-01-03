State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.7 %

WEC opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

