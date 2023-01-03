State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

