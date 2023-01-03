State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.