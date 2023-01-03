State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

