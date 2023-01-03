State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Shares of VMC opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

