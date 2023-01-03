State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.