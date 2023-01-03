State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.