State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

