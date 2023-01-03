State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.