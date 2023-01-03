State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

