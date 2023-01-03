State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,003 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

BBY stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

