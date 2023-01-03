State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 186,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter.

TWST stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $84.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

