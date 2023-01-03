State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

