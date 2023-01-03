State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LYB opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
