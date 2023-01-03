State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,835,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

