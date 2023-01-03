State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CF opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.