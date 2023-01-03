State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

