State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $336.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

