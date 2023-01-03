State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.