State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 330 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.20 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

