State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

