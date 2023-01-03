State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,883,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

