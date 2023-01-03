State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $373.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

