State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

