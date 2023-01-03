State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

