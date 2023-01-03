State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $7.47 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.