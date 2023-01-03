State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

