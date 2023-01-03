StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

