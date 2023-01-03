Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 998 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 200,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 122,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

