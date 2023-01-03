Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

