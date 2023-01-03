Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

