Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,131 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.