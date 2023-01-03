Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,330 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -738.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

