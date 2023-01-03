Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 81,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.