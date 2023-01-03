Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.