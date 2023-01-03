Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMTY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000.

Get ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF alerts:

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EMTY opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.