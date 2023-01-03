Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,222 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

