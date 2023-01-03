Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,222 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.