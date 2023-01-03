Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

