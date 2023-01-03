Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

