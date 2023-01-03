Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 651,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23.

