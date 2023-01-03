Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

