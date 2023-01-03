Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

