Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

